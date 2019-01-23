New WireGuard Snapshot Released With Linux 5.0 Support, Other Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 January 2019 at 12:10 PM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld has announced the release of WireGuard 0.0.20190123 as the latest snapshot for this secure VPN tunnel implementation for Linux systems and other platforms.

WireGuard sadly didn't make it into the Linux 5.0 mainline kernel and there are no indications yet if it will be ready for Linux 5.1, but even being out-of-tree its adoption on Linux and other operating systems from Android to iOS continues to grow as well as receiving new endorsements.

The WireGuard 0.0.20190123 snapshot adds compatibility for building against the Linux 5.0 kernel, a Year 2038 fix, prevention for sporadic crashes on certain architectures, and other code changes.

Details on this new WireGuard snapshot via the announcement. Should you be unfamiliar with this exciting open-source VPN tech, visit WireGuard.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
ModemManager 1.10 Released With New Functionality For Fwupd, New Modem Support
Purism Announces "PureOS Store" As Software Store For Their Smartphone & Laptops
Rust 1.32 Released With New Debugger Macro, Jemalloc Disabled By Default
Samba 4.10 RC1 Released: Adds Offline Domain Backups, Now Defaults To Python 3
PHP 7.3.1 Lands A Bunch Of Fixes For This Fastest PHP Release Yet
GIMP Developers Prepare For A Busy 2019 With Inching Towards GIMP 3.0
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
ZFS On Linux Landing Workaround For Linux 5.0 Kernel Support
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2