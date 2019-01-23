WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld has announced the release of WireGuard 0.0.20190123 as the latest snapshot for this secure VPN tunnel implementation for Linux systems and other platforms.
WireGuard sadly didn't make it into the Linux 5.0 mainline kernel and there are no indications yet if it will be ready for Linux 5.1, but even being out-of-tree its adoption on Linux and other operating systems from Android to iOS continues to grow as well as receiving new endorsements.
The WireGuard 0.0.20190123 snapshot adds compatibility for building against the Linux 5.0 kernel, a Year 2038 fix, prevention for sporadic crashes on certain architectures, and other code changes.
Details on this new WireGuard snapshot via the announcement. Should you be unfamiliar with this exciting open-source VPN tech, visit WireGuard.com.
