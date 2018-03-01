Initial "winevulkan" Support Merged Into Mainline Wine

A week back I wrote about new Wine Vulkan patches being under review and this week the initial bits have now been merged to mainline Wine.
The Winevulkan code is the proper Vulkan infrastructure work for Wine done by Roderick Colenbrander and others for implementing it as a Vulkan layer with ICD driver support rather than the older non-ICD Vulkan library found previously in Wine-Staging. This new code allows for most of the functionality from Vulkan 1.0.51 to work under Wine. This winevulkan code is needed for games like DOOM and Wolfenstein Windows games for running on Wine under Linux assuming Vulkan GPU driver support.
The code is in Wine Git with these initial pieces of Wine Vulkan in time for tomorrow's Wine 3.3 release.
