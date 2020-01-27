Wine Debugger Improvements Are On The Way, Start Of LLVM LLDB Support

With Wine 5.0 having released and the Git tree back open for feature work, we're quite looking forward to see what new material will land following this feature freeze that was in effect the past two months.
One of the new patch series out by CodeWeavers' Rémi Bernon is improving Winedbg, the Wine debugger. Winedbg is used for debugging Windows applications and among its many debug capabilities is a proxy mode for interacting with the GNU Debugger (GDB). It's that GDB integration that is being improved upon while also starting to support LLVM's Debugger (LLDB).
Rémi Bernon explained with the new patch series, "[As far as I can see] stepping, continuing and breaking with Ctrl-C now work. Thread selection, registers and backtrace should now be correct even with multiple threads. Breakpoints are working when using explicit addresses but debug
information is apparently still wrong sometimes, so breaking into source or function do not work reliably yet. Watchpoints are still not implemented."
Hopefully that GDB integration with Winedbg will continue to improve this year leading up to Wine 6.0. The LLDB support is also still very primitive with it being work-in-progress at this point.
