Wine Developers Are Exploring A Vulkan Backend To WineD3D
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 24 January 2019 at 09:49 AM EST. 14 Comments
WINE --
While Wine developers have already been working on VKD3D as Direct3D 12 implemented on top of Vulkan for Windows programs, it turns out Wine developers are exploring getting WineD3D on top of Vulkan for older versions of Direct3D using Vulkan rather than OpenGL.

This new effort is akin to DXVK for running Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan or VK9 for Direct3D on Vulkan. Right now Wine's WineD3D code is mapping D3D calls to OpenGL while some developers happen to be exploring the viability of using Vulkan here, just like VK9 and DXVK. Apparently they did investigate DXVK but was deemed that it wouldn't workout for reasons unmentioned.

Wine developer and prolific WineD3D contributor Henri Verbeet who is employed by CodeWeavers commented, "the short answer is that we are in fact working on a Vulkan backend for wined3d. We also tried working with the DXVK project; that didn't work out."

It will certainly be interesting to see what comes of this. If DXVK is any indication, this could really help pre-DX12 Windows games to run much faster on Linux systems with Vulkan.
14 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC7 Brings Some Application Crash Fixes
Wine 4.0 To Be Released In The Next Few Days
Wine 4.0-RC7 Released With Fixes For Video Player Crashes, Game Performance Issues
VKD3D Tapping Vulkan Transform Feedback For Direct3D 12 Stream Output
Wine 4.0-RC6 Fixes Bugs With Crysis, Final Fantasy & Other Windows Games
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
ZFS On Linux Landing Workaround For Linux 5.0 Kernel Support
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2