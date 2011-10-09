New Patches Help WineD3D Performance - Doubled FPS In Some Micro-Benchmarks

While most Linux gamers are making use of DXVK these days for efficiently mapping Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan when running Wine/Proton for enjoying Windows games on Linux, Wine developers still maintain WineD3D for going from Direct3D to OpenGL for cross-platform compatibility. Out today is a new patch series improving the WineD3D performance.Longtime Wine developer Stefan Dösinger of CodeWeavers sent out this new performance-focused WineD3D patch series today. The set of patches is focused on optimizing the command submission (CS) resource fencing code and there are plans to mainline it after Wine 7.0 debuts as stable.This improved command submission fencing was found in a micro-benchmark to improve the performance on a Ryzen CPU going from ~200 to ~700 FPS. AMD Ryzen processors benefited particularly greatly but even other CPUs found their frame-rate more than doubled for WineD3D. The game Rocket League is one of the titles that can noticeably benefit from this WineD3D work.

See this patch series for those interested in Stefan's patches enhancing the WineD3D code. But for most Linux gamers on modern hardware you'll still be better off making use of DXVK for Direct3D 9/10/11 support while at least this can get some use on macOS, BSDs, and other environments.