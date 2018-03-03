WineConf 2018 Is Happening In The Hague, Celebrating 25 Years Of Wine
3 March 2018
This year's Wine developers conference is happening a bit earlier in the year than usual. The date and venue were recently announced for WineConf 2018, which is also celebrating the Wine Project's 25th anniversary.

WineConf 2018 is taking place from 29 June to 1 July in The Hague, Netherlands. This is the event where Wine and CodeWeavers developers discuss recent and ongoing initiatives for improving Wine, plans for the next Wine release (Wine 4.0 will be up at the end of this year or in early 2019), and just enjoy face-to-face discussions over beverages.

If you are interested in learning more about this free event, WineConf 2018 event details are available from the Wine Wiki.
