All of the WineConf 2018 Videos Are Now Available

Happening back at the end of June was WineConf 2018 in The Hague as the annual Wine developer conference. The remaining video recordings from that event are finally available.
There was a lot of interesting technical discussions at WineConf 2018. Unfortunately a number of the session recordings got held up in post-processing, but this weekend they have now all been uploaded.
If you would like to learn about Wine for EVE Online, the Wine Direct3D architecture, Vulkan on Wine, or other related talks, check out these WineConf recordings.
The Wine project's official video repository is now on peertube.mastodon.host.
