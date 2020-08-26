Wine-Mono Won't Bother With .NET 5.0 - The Official Microsoft Binaries Should Work Fine
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 26 August 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT. 6 Comments
MICROSOFT --
Microsoft announced on Tuesday that the .NET 5.0 release is now "feature complete" for this major overhaul of .NET that breaks compatibility with prior versions. Microsoft .NET 5.0 has many changes to its libraries and runtimes, introduces WebAssembly support, support for single file applications/executables, new APIs, better performance, and much more.

While normally new .NET releases are a major pain for the likes of Wine in trying to support Windows .NET applications on Linux and other platforms, the .NET 5.0 milestone shouldn't be such a pain point.

CodeWeavers' Esme Povirk has shared that the official Microsoft binaries of the .NET 5.0 preview images should already be working fine on Wine.

Due to .NET 5.0 already working on Wine and itself being largely open-source, they will not try to extend their existing Wine-Mono package to support .NET 5.0 or to form any new open-source reimplementation.
Since .NET 5.0 breaks compatibility with earlier versions (winforms has removed APIs and changed the default font which breaks some application layouts), is open source, works independently from .NET 4.x and earlier, already works in Wine, and has a build system very different from the one used in Wine Mono, it does not make sense to try to replace it with Wine Mono. Should Wine require any changes that upstream does not wish to merge, we will need our own fork, otherwise we can simply use the official binaries.

So at least for now it's looking like .NET 5.0 will be playing nicely on Wine, albeit using the official Microsoft binaries.

Those curious about all the changes coming with .NET 5.0 can see the Microsoft Developer Blog. The official .NET 5.0 release is expected by November.
6 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Progress Being Made On OpenCL+OpenGL Over Direct3D 12
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Hops Onto The Microsoft Store For WSL/WSL2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell