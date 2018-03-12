Vulkan WSI Support Is The Latest Being Worked On For Wine

Following more Wine Vulkan code being merged and the first milestone being achieved of vulkaninfo working, Roderick Colenbrander has submitted his latest patches in the bring-up of Vulkan support under Wine.
The next step in the "winevulkan" enablement is on wiring up the Windowing System Integration (WSI) code for Vulkan. Vulkan WSI is what ties in with the underlying windowing system like X11, Wayland, and ANdroid for dealing with surfaces/buffers, swap chain, etc.
In the case of Wine, their Vulkan WSI code will be within the respective Wine graphics drivers for dealing with the platform-specific code.
These initial Vulkan WSI patches for Wine can be found now on Wine devel.
