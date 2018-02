New Wine-Vulkan Patches Are Under Review

Roderick Colenbrander's Wine-Vulkan work for Vulkan infrastructure support under Wine has been updated and is ready for review, making these initial bits a candidate for soon being incorporated into mainline Wine.Roderick has spent the past few months on the Vulkan infrastructure for Wine as a Vulkan layer with ICD driver support rather than the older Vulkan library (non-ICD implementation) found in Wine-Staging.Along with this Vulkan ICD for Wine is now a "winevulkan" library to implement common code between the installable client drivers (ICDs) and implements most of the functionality for Vulkan 1.0.51. This code should allow Windows-only Vulkan games like DOOM and Wolfenstein to run on the patched mainline Wine code-base. The code itself isn't about any Direct3D to Vulkan mapping but rather the infrastructure work for allowing Vulkan to be exposed to Wine programs/games.The initial Wine Vulkan patches for review can be found on the Wine mailing list . Hopefully the next time we write about this will be when that initial code has been merged to master.