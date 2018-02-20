New Wine-Vulkan Patches Are Under Review
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 20 February 2018 at 09:50 AM EST. 3 Comments
WINE --
Roderick Colenbrander's Wine-Vulkan work for Vulkan infrastructure support under Wine has been updated and is ready for review, making these initial bits a candidate for soon being incorporated into mainline Wine.

Roderick has spent the past few months on the Vulkan infrastructure for Wine as a Vulkan layer with ICD driver support rather than the older Vulkan library (non-ICD implementation) found in Wine-Staging.

Along with this Vulkan ICD for Wine is now a "winevulkan" library to implement common code between the installable client drivers (ICDs) and implements most of the functionality for Vulkan 1.0.51. This code should allow Windows-only Vulkan games like DOOM and Wolfenstein to run on the patched mainline Wine code-base. The code itself isn't about any Direct3D to Vulkan mapping but rather the infrastructure work for allowing Vulkan to be exposed to Wine programs/games.

The initial Wine Vulkan patches for review can be found on the Wine mailing list. Hopefully the next time we write about this will be when that initial code has been merged to master.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
Wine 3.2 Released With HID Gamepad Support, D3D Multi-Sample Textures
The First Stubs For Direct3D 12 Are Now In Wine Git
Wine 3.1 Released As The First Step Towards Wine 4.0
Wine 3.0 Development By The Numbers
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
Popular News
Intel Open-Sources LLVM Graphics Compiler, Compute Runtime With OpenCL 2.1+
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
AMD May Have Accidentally Outed Vulkan 1.1
Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5
Wine 3.2 Released With HID Gamepad Support, D3D Multi-Sample Textures