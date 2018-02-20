New Wine-Vulkan Patches Are Under Review

Roderick Colenbrander's Wine-Vulkan work for Vulkan infrastructure support under Wine has been updated and is ready for review, making these initial bits a candidate for soon being incorporated into mainline Wine.
Roderick has spent the past few months on the Vulkan infrastructure for Wine as a Vulkan layer with ICD driver support rather than the older Vulkan library (non-ICD implementation) found in Wine-Staging.
Along with this Vulkan ICD for Wine is now a "winevulkan" library to implement common code between the installable client drivers (ICDs) and implements most of the functionality for Vulkan 1.0.51. This code should allow Windows-only Vulkan games like DOOM and Wolfenstein to run on the patched mainline Wine code-base. The code itself isn't about any Direct3D to Vulkan mapping but rather the infrastructure work for allowing Vulkan to be exposed to Wine programs/games.
The initial Wine Vulkan patches for review can be found on the Wine mailing list. Hopefully the next time we write about this will be when that initial code has been merged to master.
