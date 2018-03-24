Wine Vulkan Patches Prepping For Direct3D 12 / VKD3D
CodeWeavers' Józef Kucia has sent out a set of patches today against Winevulkan in shifting around some code in preparing to allow for the eventual Direct3D 12 support that's implemented on top of Vulkan by the external VKD3D library.

Wine Vulkan has been rapidly advancing in recent weeks for allowing Vulkan API support within Wine using an ICD approach to make it easy to run Vulkan games on Wine like Wolfenstein or Doom as well as projects like DXVK for implementing high-performance Direct3D 11 atop Vulkan.

Another user of the Wine Vulkan code will obviously be VKD3D as the CodeWeavers-driven project for implementing Direct3D 12 atop Vulkan as a means of getting to D3D12 support within Wine.

Józef Kucia is one of the CodeWeavers developers working on VKD3D and this weekend sent out a set of patches in prepping changes to Winevulkan to allow for using more auto-generated thunks for more Vulkan functions, etc. These latest Winevulkan patches can be found on the mailing list for review.

The VKD3D library itself continues to be developed via this Git repository but the public repo hasn't seen any new commits now since the middle of February.
