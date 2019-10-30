CodeWeavers Working On Vulkan Shared Memory Support In Wine

CodeWeavers' Derek Lesho has been working on Vulkan shared memory support for Wine to expose some interesting use-cases.
Vulkan shared memory support within Wine is being worked on to ultimately allow the likes of DXVK and D9VK to support Direct3D shared resources.
The four patches sent off today add the initial plumbing and handling for VK_KHR_external_memory_fd for passing around external file descriptors with Vulkan. The patches also include custom helpers for describing the GPU resources.
At this point the Wine patches themselves don't do anything for the D9VK/DXVK front but will allow those Direct3D-over-Vulkan layers to build upon it for shared resources moving forward.
The patch work for now can be found on Wine-devel.
