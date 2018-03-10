More Wine Vulkan Code Goes Mainline, Hits First Milestone

The latest work by Roderick Colenbrander on "winevulkan" was merged to mainline Wine Git on Friday and also marks their first self-appointed milestone in bringing up Vulkan API support within Wine.
Landing in Git yesterday were more Vulkan functions being wired up and these patches previous on the Wine mailing list.
What's notable about these patches is they hit their "first milestone." That milestone is vulkaninfo.exe now functioning with Wine. Vulkaninfo, of course, is the information utility for reporting on the Vulkan implementation's capabilities, extensions, layers, etc.
It's a start but given the progress being made on Vulkan support by other projects, it will certainly be interesting to see just how usable this support becomes over the next few weeks/months and certainly by the time of Wine 4.0 around the start of 2019.
