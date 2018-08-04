VKD3D Gets Patches For Offering Direct3D 12 On macOS Via MoltenVK

Last month Wine introduced support for Vulkan-using Windows programs on macOS via the MoltenVK library for mapping Vulkan API calls to the Apple Metal API. Now the next logical step is available in patch form: getting VKD3D supported on macOS for allowing Direct3D 12 to begin working on Mac for Windows games/applications.
Chip Davis of CodeWeavers sent out the patches this week for VKD3D to support MoltenVK on macOS. This allows for Direct3D 12 programs in Wine to then work on macOS by leveraging Vulkan and in turn MoltenVK turning those Vulkan API calls into the Apple Metal API.
Chip says the VKD3D demo programs "run flawlessly" though some pixel format tests are currently having issues in their current state.
VKD3D is still a work-in-progress but is starting to work for basic D3D12 demos. It's not nearly as mature as DXVK is right now for mapping Direct3D 11 to Vulkan, but this D3D12-to-Vulkan approach is what's being pursued by CodeWeavers for supporting this latest Microsoft graphics/compute API inside Wine.
