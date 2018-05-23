Wine's VKD3D 1.0 Released For Running Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 23 May 2018 at 03:15 PM EDT. 4 Comments
The Wine project has announced the release of VKD3D 1.0, the first official release of this Direct3D 12 over Vulkan layer primarily developed at CodeWeavers. VKD3D is the approach Wine is pursuing for getting Direct3D 12 games from Windows working on Wine under Linux or also under macOS when paired with MoltenVK.

For the VKD3D 1.0 release there are D3D12 demos now working but features are known to be missing and bugs are expected. Geometry and tessellation shaders are among the big ticket items still left to be implemented in future releases.

It's a nice start and those wishing to learn more about VKD3D 1.0 can do so at WineHQ.org. It will be interesting to see where VKD3D is at by the time of the Wine 4.0 release in early 2019.
