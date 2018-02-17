Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
17 February 2018
Wine-Staging as many of you have known it for the past four years is unfortunately no more. We'll see if other reliable folks step up to maintain this experimental version of Wine but the original developers have sadly stepped away.

As the two developers previously behind Wine-Staging no longer have the time to work out future releases as they are no longer students, they have realized they cannot commit to providing new releases of these Wine development builds that added in various out-of-tree/experimental patches.

Michael and Sebastian posted about the decision today.

While Wine-Staging proper may be no more, there already is at least one fork, upstream Wine developers have talked about doing more to get the currently out-of-tree patches reviewed and merged, etc. Long story short we'll see if there is enough developers/testers willing to step up and see a "Wine Staging" continue or how it will play out for those wanting an ultra-experimental version of Wine for living on the bleeding edge.
