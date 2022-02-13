Wine-Staging 7.2 Lands Improvement For Flickering Steam Browser Issue
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 February 2022 at 04:58 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Following Friday's release of Wine 7.2 that christened work on a WMA decoder and other changes, Wine-Staging 7.2 is out today with nearly 600 patches atop that upstream code-base for running Windows games and applications atop Linux.

Wine-Staging 7.2 comes in at 567 patches atop upstream Wine 7.2. Wine-Staging 7.2 has updated existing patches like for its PulseAudio support. The only new functionality introduced in Wine-Staging 7.2 is a patch aiming to stop Steam's built-in web browser from flickering.

For the past few years upstream Wine with Steam has had an annoying flickering issue with its integrated Chromium-based browser. From the bug report:


Now with a patch earlier this month from Henri Verbeet to the WineD3D code around its swapping behavior, that issue should be at least partially resolved. However, there still might be some flickering issues that persist. Henri noted, "I'm not sure it's quite correct, and it doesn't appear to fix the issue completely. There may be multiple issues involved."

In any event, that issue to at least improve the flickering situation is part of Wine-Staging 7.2. Wine and Wine-Staging patches can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 7.2 Released - Starts Work On WMA Decoder
Wine-Staging 7.1 Adds Bindless Textures Patch To Fix Some Game Rendering Issues
Wine 7.1 Released With Vulkan 1.3 Support, Theming Fixes
Wine 7.0 Released With Improved Theming, New WoW64 & Much More
Wine 7.0-rc6 Released With Another 47 Fixes
Wine 7.0-rc5 Released With Another 30 Bugs Fixed
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Less Than 10% Of Firefox Users On Linux Are Running Wayland
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
LLVM Clang 15 Enables Faster Square Root Instructions For AMD Zen
The Less Than Ideal State Of AMD Open-Source Firmware Support In 2022
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
Arch Linux Could Use Some Help With Toolchain Maintenance
KDE Plasma 5.24 Released With Wayland Support In Increasingly Great Shape
It's 2022: Linux Open-Source GPU Drivers Seeing 3dfx Glide API Support