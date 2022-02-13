Wine-Staging 7.2 Lands Improvement For Flickering Steam Browser Issue

Following Friday's release of Wine 7.2 that christened work on a WMA decoder and other changes, Wine-Staging 7.2 is out today with nearly 600 patches atop that upstream code-base for running Windows games and applications atop Linux.
Wine-Staging 7.2 comes in at 567 patches atop upstream Wine 7.2. Wine-Staging 7.2 has updated existing patches like for its PulseAudio support. The only new functionality introduced in Wine-Staging 7.2 is a patch aiming to stop Steam's built-in web browser from flickering.
For the past few years upstream Wine with Steam has had an annoying flickering issue with its integrated Chromium-based browser. From the bug report:
Now with a patch earlier this month from Henri Verbeet to the WineD3D code around its swapping behavior, that issue should be at least partially resolved. However, there still might be some flickering issues that persist. Henri noted, "I'm not sure it's quite correct, and it doesn't appear to fix the issue completely. There may be multiple issues involved."
In any event, that issue to at least improve the flickering situation is part of Wine-Staging 7.2. Wine and Wine-Staging patches can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment