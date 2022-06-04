Wine-Staging 7.10 Brings Fix For Epic Games Launcher Crash
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 4 June 2022 at 07:45 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
Building off yesterday's release of Wine 7.10, Wine-Staging 7.10 is now available as the newest release of that experimental/testing flavor of Wine that ships with more than 500 extra patches.

Wine-Staging 7.10 is at 545 patches atop the upstream Wine state. Recently a number of "kernelbase" patches were upstreamed from Wine-Staging to Wine, which helps in lightening the load bit by bit.

New to Wine-Staging 7.10 is a DWMAPI patch for this bug around the Epic Games launcher crashing on start-up. The staging patch should fix the recent Wine regression of the Epic Games launcher crashing and will hopefully work its way to upstream Wine soon.

There is also a patch for this bug around PowerShell core crashing and is also attributed to the DWMAPI code.

Wine and Wine-Staging 7.10 builds are available for testing via WineHQ.org. As mentioned in the prior Wine 7.10 article, a new Proton release candidate is also out this weekend for helping with Linux gamers enjoying Windows games on Steam.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine 7.10 Brings 56 Fixes, Proton 7.0-3 RC Prepared With Support For More Games
Wine 7.9 Brings Many Fixes For Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux
Wine-Staging 7.8 Improves Alt+Tab Handling For Unity Games
Wine 7.8 Released With More PE Conversion, WoW64 Sound Driver Support
Wine Experimenting With GitLab For Improving Development
Wine 7.7 Continues PE Conversion Work, Allows Theming Control Panel Applets
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
Firefox 101 Released With Few Notable Changes