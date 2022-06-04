Wine-Staging 7.10 Brings Fix For Epic Games Launcher Crash

Building off yesterday's release of Wine 7.10, Wine-Staging 7.10 is now available as the newest release of that experimental/testing flavor of Wine that ships with more than 500 extra patches.
Wine-Staging 7.10 is at 545 patches atop the upstream Wine state. Recently a number of "kernelbase" patches were upstreamed from Wine-Staging to Wine, which helps in lightening the load bit by bit.
New to Wine-Staging 7.10 is a DWMAPI patch for this bug around the Epic Games launcher crashing on start-up. The staging patch should fix the recent Wine regression of the Epic Games launcher crashing and will hopefully work its way to upstream Wine soon.
There is also a patch for this bug around PowerShell core crashing and is also attributed to the DWMAPI code.
Wine and Wine-Staging 7.10 builds are available for testing via WineHQ.org. As mentioned in the prior Wine 7.10 article, a new Proton release candidate is also out this weekend for helping with Linux gamers enjoying Windows games on Steam.
