Wine-Staging 7.1 Adds Bindless Textures Patch To Fix Some Game Rendering Issues

Along with Wine 7.1 releasing on Friday, Wine-Staging 7.1 is also available as the more bleeding-edge version of Wine that carries more than five huundred extra patches atop the code-base.
Wine-Staging 7.1 ships wiht 561 patches over and beyond what is included in mainline Wine 7.1. Aside from the patches it's been carrying for a long time, three new patches were picked up while also updating the existing patches around NVIDIA CUDA support.
Arguably the most notable patch merged to Wine-Staging 7.1 is for WineD3D to support using bindless textures (ARB_bindless_texture) for GLSL shaders. Using bindless textures for shaders in the WineD3D code fixes this bug since 2018 around Elder Scrolls Online needing more than 32 samplers in pixel shaders. There has also been other bugs such as this rendering issue since 2017 also attributed as the same. WineD3D using bindless textures will help address some issues out there, but of course isn't relevant if you are instead using DXVK for your Direct3D 9/10/11 to Vulkan conversion rather than going through WineD3D with Direct3D to OpenGL.
Wine-Staging 7.1 also adds callback notifications for XACTEngine to address start-up hangs for games like Lost Chronicles of Zerzura. Also another fix was merged to address League of Legends previously breaking going back to Wine 5.10.
Wine-Staging 7.1 can be downloaded over on GitHub for this experimental blend of Wine.
1 Comment