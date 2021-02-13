Wine-Staging 6.2 Drops Down To 669 Patches
Two weeks ago with Wine-Staging 6.1 it was at nearly 800 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base while for Wine-Staging 6.2 it has fallen to just a 669 patch difference.

Why did Wine-Staging lighten up so much? Fortunately, the ~100 patch loss is largely due to Wine 6.2 having upstreamed much of the work. Wine 6.2 picked up many patches around WinRT, NTDLL, and WIDL especially.

Thanks to Wine having upstreamed dozens of patches from Wine-Staging, there is a much smaller delta for the moment. It's great seeing that push of new code into upstream Wine now that the Wine 6.0 stable release occurred last month and the bi-weekly Wine 6.x development releases will continue until Wine 7.0 in about one year's time. Thus there is obviously still plenty of time to get new code in and stabilized.

Wine-Staging 6.2 besides losing a lot of weight has updated its WIDL WinRT support, XACTEngine 3.7 code, and other patch updates.

Wine / Wine-Staging 6.2 can be downloaded from WineHQ.org in source form and various distribution builds are also available.
