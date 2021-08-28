Wine-Staging 6.16 Implements Two More D3DX Functions To Help Some Windows Games

It's been a relatively quiet summer in the Wine-Staging world with not many new patches surfacing for testing/experimental purposes for this more bleeding edge version of Wine. However, with Wine-Staging 6.16 there are at least some new patches now to talk about.
Building off yesterday's release of Wine 6.16, Wine-Staging 6.16 is now available. This staging release has just over 600 patches on top of the upstream Wine state.
New to this staging build are implementing two more D3DX functions: D3DX11GetImageInfoFromMemory and D3DX11CreateTextureFromMemory. There have been multiple games in the past few years giving errors with Wine around needing D3DX11CreateTextureFromMemory. Some of the games affected are High Fleet and Puyo Puyo Tetris, among others. D3DX11GetImageInfoFromMemory meanwhile has been needed by games like STALKER: Call of Pripyat.
While Microsoft deprecated the D3DX utility library since Windows 8 and has encouraged developers to use the DirectXTex library instead, these D3DX functions are still in use by some older games. As such, Wine-Staging 6.16 now has D3DX11GetImageInfoFromMemory / D3DX11CreateTextureFromMemory implementations.
Wine-Staging 6.16 also updates its NTDLL system call emulation support and other patches.
The latest Wine-Staging patches can be fetched from GitHub.
