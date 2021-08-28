Wine-Staging 6.16 Implements Two More D3DX Functions To Help Some Windows Games
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 28 August 2021 at 05:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
It's been a relatively quiet summer in the Wine-Staging world with not many new patches surfacing for testing/experimental purposes for this more bleeding edge version of Wine. However, with Wine-Staging 6.16 there are at least some new patches now to talk about.

Building off yesterday's release of Wine 6.16, Wine-Staging 6.16 is now available. This staging release has just over 600 patches on top of the upstream Wine state.

New to this staging build are implementing two more D3DX functions: D3DX11GetImageInfoFromMemory and D3DX11CreateTextureFromMemory. There have been multiple games in the past few years giving errors with Wine around needing D3DX11CreateTextureFromMemory. Some of the games affected are High Fleet and Puyo Puyo Tetris, among others. D3DX11GetImageInfoFromMemory meanwhile has been needed by games like STALKER: Call of Pripyat.

While Microsoft deprecated the D3DX utility library since Windows 8 and has encouraged developers to use the DirectXTex library instead, these D3DX functions are still in use by some older games. As such, Wine-Staging 6.16 now has D3DX11GetImageInfoFromMemory / D3DX11CreateTextureFromMemory implementations.

Wine-Staging 6.16 also updates its NTDLL system call emulation support and other patches.

The latest Wine-Staging patches can be fetched from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 6.16 Released With Better HiDPI Theming, Initial HID-Based Joystick Backend
Wine Reflink Support Continues To Be Worked On For Significant Space Savings
Wine 6.15 Released With More PE Conversion Work, More 32-bit To 64-bit Thunks
CodeWeavers Releases CrossOver 21 - Rebased On Wine 6.0
Wine 6.14 Implements More 32-bit To 64-bit Thunks, Updated Mono
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD To Optimize C3 Entry On Linux By Finally Skipping The Cache Flush
AMD Launches The Infinity Hub As Its Newest Open-Source Portal
Raspberry Pi Display Driver Patches Updated For [email protected] Support
KDE Plasma Introduces A New Overview Effect, Many Wayland Fixes
Proton 6.3-6 Released With More Games Running, Optional NVIDIA DLSS Support
Mesa 21.2.1 Released With "Nice Changes For Almost Everyone"
Apple Patents Complicating W3C's Open Screen Protocol
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance