Wine-Staging 6.10 Ships With Just Under 600 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 5 June 2021 at 06:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
It's been a few releases since there has been much in the way of new additions to Wine-Staging worth talking about. This staging/experimental version of Wine has at some points carried 700+ patches over upstream Wine but with not many new patches introduced recently while the flow of patches from staging to upstream Wine continuing, at this point its down to "only" 571 patches. With today's Wine-Staging 6.10 there are also some new improvements incorporated into this build.

Yesterday's Wine 6.10 does pull in a number of patches previously carried by Wine-Staging. But this time around there are also some new improvements in Wine-Staging, including:

- Adding some missing bits to PSAPI needed for Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

- Implementing IDirectPlay8Server EnumServiceProviders as at least for the game Dangerous Water it will crash otherwise when starting a multiplayer game.

- Support for looping of data from WMI. This stems from a bug report back from 2015 around Sanitas HealthCoach crashing or hanging due to VBScript code.

- A WBEMDISP addition for supporting DISPATCH_METHOD in ISWbemObject, which should help software like MCC DAQ installer from crashing. MCC DAQ is the Measurement Computing Data Acquisition software package.

- Updated patches around Direct3D 11 deferred contexts, CSMT for WineD3D, and other bits.

The list of Wine-Staging 6.10 changes in full can be found on Wine-devel.
