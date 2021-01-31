Building off Friday's release of Wine 6.1 as the first development snapshot of the new series, Wine-Staging is out this morning with an updated release.
Wine-Staging 6.1 is out with nearly 800 patches on top of the upstream Wine code-base. There are some 780 patches even after a number of patches were upstreamed into Wine recently.
Among the new changes to find with Wine-Staging 6.1 include:
- A fix for the game Path of Exile failing to start with the D3D11 mode. This is a nearly four year old bug report pertaining to a DirectX 11 error. At some points two years ago it was working with Wine-Staging but not mainline Wine. Now with Wine-Staging 6.1 it appears to be in better shape.
- An XACTEngine engine that at least for Persona 4 Golden now allows sounds to properly play.
- Various updates to existing patches around DSound EAX, WIDL WinRT, MFPLAT streaming, and other bits.
The new builds of Wine and Wine-Staging can be found at WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment