Building off Friday's release of Wine 6.0-RC3 is now an updated Wine-Staging build for those that want a more experimental/testing blend of Wine.
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC3 is still bringing just under 800 patches compared to the current upstream state of Wine. Wine-Staging activity is light at the moment given upstream Wine's feature freeze ahead of Wine 6.0.0 in January. There were though updates to some of the staging patches around syscall emulation, MFPLAT streaming support, and other items. There were also a few new patches:
- Stubbing out RtlQueryProcessPlaceholderCompatibilityMode to in turn allow PowerShell Core running in Windows 10 mode.
- A new patch for addressing a five year old Wine bug report that the game Lego Rock Raiders crashes on start-up. IDirect3D3 "Version 3" is now supported when creating a device to address this longstanding limitation of Wine.
- Fixing ODBC applications by supporting SQLWriteDSNToIni functionality.
- More stubbed out DLLs to address dxdiag complaining over missing files.
Wine and Wine-Staging versions can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
