Wine-Staging 6.0-RC3 Adds A Few Extra Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 20 December 2020 at 06:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Building off Friday's release of Wine 6.0-RC3 is now an updated Wine-Staging build for those that want a more experimental/testing blend of Wine.

Wine-Staging 6.0-RC3 is still bringing just under 800 patches compared to the current upstream state of Wine. Wine-Staging activity is light at the moment given upstream Wine's feature freeze ahead of Wine 6.0.0 in January. There were though updates to some of the staging patches around syscall emulation, MFPLAT streaming support, and other items. There were also a few new patches:

- Stubbing out RtlQueryProcessPlaceholderCompatibilityMode to in turn allow PowerShell Core running in Windows 10 mode.

- A new patch for addressing a five year old Wine bug report that the game Lego Rock Raiders crashes on start-up. IDirect3D3 "Version 3" is now supported when creating a device to address this longstanding limitation of Wine.

- Fixing ODBC applications by supporting SQLWriteDSNToIni functionality.

- More stubbed out DLLs to address dxdiag complaining over missing files.

Wine and Wine-Staging versions can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 6.0-RC3 Released With Another 19 Fixes
There's Finally An Experimental Driver For Native Wayland Support Within Wine
Wine 6.0-RC2 Released With 40 More Bugs Fixed
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC1 Stacks 740 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 6.0-RC1 Released Following Last Minute Changes
Wine 6.0 Release Preparations Begin In Two Weeks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
CUPS' Founder Releases PAPPL 1.0 As Modern Printer Application Framework
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Firefox 84 Rolling Out With WebRender By Default Appearing For Some Linux Setups
Maple Tree "RFC" Patches Sent Out As New Data Structure To Help With Linux Performance
Btrfs Has Many Nice Improvements, Better Performance With Linux 5.11