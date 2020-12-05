Wine-Staging 6.0-RC1 Stacks 740 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 5 December 2020 at 06:33 AM EST.
Following yesterday's release of Wine 6.0-RC1 that is kicking off the release process for this annual release of Wine, the Wine-Staging experimental/testing blend of Wine is also updated.

Wine-Staging 6.0-RC1 is out today with some 740 patches atop the upstream code-base. This year the Wine-Staging code-base has been largely residing in the 600 to 800 patch range. With Wine-Staging 6.0-RC1 it's a bit lighter thanks to some patches being upstreamed around Wine's GStreamer code, mf/topoloader, and other fixes working their way into the proper code-base.

One of the new patches to hit Wine-Staging 6.0-RC1 is a fix for this nearly five year old bug around displaying the correct ordering of window messages. There is also a fix around this issue for being able to launch Basemark Web 3.0 and that being a two year old bug for Wine.

While that appears to be it in terms of new patches, several of the existing Wine-Staging patches were re-based and otherwise improved upon for this Wine-Staging 6.0-RC1 release too.

The latest Wine and Wine-Staging binaries for multiple distributions are available for download via WineHQ.org.
