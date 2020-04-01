Wine-Staging 5.8 Is Smaller Thanks To Upstreaming More Patches
Wine 5.8 was released on Friday with a GIF encoder, more WIneD3D Vulkan progress, and other changes while out today is Wine-Staging 5.8 for this experimental blend.

Wine-Staging this time around isn't introducing any new staging/experimental patches, but has updated a number of their patches around NTDLL, WineD3D indexed vertex blending, Winebuild fake DLLs, and other bits. But making this release a bit more notable is that it's on the smaller size in recent times.

Wine-Staging has been around ~850 patches atop upstream Wine for the past while but in v5.8 it drops to around 833 patches. This slightly smaller patch delta is thanks to a number of patches around Windows Codecs and DDraw having been upstreamed over the past two weeks.

Those wanting to try out Wine 5.8 or the bleeding-edge Wine-Staging 5.8 this weekend can do so via WineHQ.org.
