Wine-Staging 5.6 Brings Fix For Some Games Having Non-Functioning Mouse Input
11 April 2020
Following yesterday's release of Wine 5.6 as the latest bi-weekly development snapshot, Alistair Leslie-Hughes has announced Wine-Staging 5.6 as the experimental flavor of Wine with some 850+ extra patches on top.

Wine-Staging 5.6 doesn't introduce too much in the way of new code for the past two weeks but there are two notable changes and the rest are updates/re-basing of existing patches.

- A fix for multiple games having non-functioning mouse input. This stems from a six year old bug report with titles like Chronology and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord being among the affected titles from GOG.com. The fix is working on an implementation of GetMouseMovePointsEx.

- A fix for Module_InitDLL failing if LDR_MODULE.flags is modified. This fix is notable since it's used by some code protection systems in trying to confuse/thwart debuggers.

- Updates to NTDLL patches, X ACT Engine code, Raw Input, and other patch churn.

Those with plenty of time on their hands while self-isolating can fire up Wine or Wine-Staging from WineHQ.org for enjoying Windows applications and games on Linux.
