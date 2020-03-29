Wine-Staging 5.5 Released With 850+ Patches Atop Wine
Following Friday's release of Wine 5.5, Wine-Staging 5.5 is now available as the experimental blend of Wine with some 850+ patches atop the upstream code-base with various features in testing.

New to Wine-Staging 5.5 is proper handling of long path/file names (greater than 128 characters) that affected some games like Magic: The Gathering Online. Wine-Staging 5.5 also has a fix for Winemenubuilder in properly respecting existing defaults for file-type associations, which stems from a bug report four years ago when Notepad became the default TXT file handler for a user.

While Wine-Staging 5.5 doesn't have too much in the way of new patches, there are a number of updated staging patches around WineD3D, DirectDraw, and other bits.

More details on the Wine-Staging 5.5 release via WineHQ.org.
