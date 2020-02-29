Wine-Staging 5.3 Fixes Online Play For Some Recent Games
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 February 2020 at 07:29 AM EST. 1 Comment
WINE --
Following yesterday's Wine 5.3 release, Wine-Staging 5.3 was issued as the latest testing/experimental flavor of Wine. Wine-Staging 5.3 is still carrying 800+ extra patches compared to upstream Wine while it has updated its Event FD synchronization code and also added one important addition this cycle.

The lone albeit significant change for Wine-Staging 5.3 is implementing BCryptSecretAgreement and BCryptDeriveKey functionality that is used by various games as part of their online connectivity handling. This online play is known to fix the games For Honor, STEEP, Far Cry 5, and certainly others as well. These missing BCrypt functions have been known for affecting games since last summer and now the work is queued in Wine-Staging and hopefully will be working their way to upstream Wine in the near future. Upstream Wine 5.3 also has another networking fix for ironing out Far Cry 5's online gaming support.

Those wanting to take Wine or Wine-Staging v5.3 for a whirl this weekend can find the latest bi-weekly development packages as always at WineHQ.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine 5.3 Released With Various Improvements
Wine 5.2 With Better Handling For The Null Display Driver, UTF-8 Support
Early Out Of Tree Patches Let Wine Run Natively On Wayland
Wine 5.1 Kicks Off The New Development Series Towards Wine 6.0
There Is Experimental Patches Providing Support For DXIL Shaders With VKD3D
Wine Debugger Improvements Are On The Way, Start Of LLVM LLDB Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
NVIDIA Demonstrates Porting Of DirectX Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-3 Released With Support For Metro Exodus Direct3D 12 Mode
Linux NUMA Patches Aim To Reduce Overhead, Avoid Unnecessary Migrations
Broadcom Bringing Up Linux Support For VK Accelerators