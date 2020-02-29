Following yesterday's Wine 5.3 release, Wine-Staging 5.3 was issued as the latest testing/experimental flavor of Wine. Wine-Staging 5.3 is still carrying 800+ extra patches compared to upstream Wine while it has updated its Event FD synchronization code and also added one important addition this cycle.
The lone albeit significant change for Wine-Staging 5.3 is implementing BCryptSecretAgreement and BCryptDeriveKey functionality that is used by various games as part of their online connectivity handling. This online play is known to fix the games For Honor, STEEP, Far Cry 5, and certainly others as well. These missing BCrypt functions have been known for affecting games since last summer and now the work is queued in Wine-Staging and hopefully will be working their way to upstream Wine in the near future. Upstream Wine 5.3 also has another networking fix for ironing out Far Cry 5's online gaming support.
Those wanting to take Wine or Wine-Staging v5.3 for a whirl this weekend can find the latest bi-weekly development packages as always at WineHQ.org.
