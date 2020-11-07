Following yesterday's Wine 5.21 release is now an adjoining Wine-Staging update that carries over 700 patches on top of it for testing purposes.
Wine-Staging 5.21 is a bit lighter thanks to a number of patches around Wine GStreamer and other areas having been upstreamed to Wine 5.21. But this release is still 737 patches on top of upstream even without any new patches added.
While no new patches introduced, Wine-Staging 5.21 does bring a number of updates to its support around MFPLAT streaming, NTDLL syscall emulation, WIDL WinRT, NTDLL DOS attributes, server-stored ACLs, and other bits.
The latest Wine and Wine-Staging binaries for multiple distributions can be fetched from WineHQ.org. As said in the prior article, this work should culminate with Wine 6.0 in early 2021 if all goes according to plan and no pandemic fallout.
