Building off the Friday release of Wine 5.20, a new Wine-Staging release is now available that is carrying more than 750 patches atop the upstream code-base that are currently undergoing testing.
The only new patches to Wine-Staging 5.20 are WIDL additions for supporting WinRT IDLs due to Wine curently being unable to parse various WinRT-specific keywords in order to generate their interface headers. Proof of concept patches were posted with the original bug report and now integrated into Wine-Staging for evaluation.
Wine-Staging 5.20 does re-base/update a number of existing staging patches around gaming input, media/speech library, networking, streaming, and more. Most notable with the updated patches is the EventFD Synchronization "ESYNC" patches having been re-based and re-enabled. This ESYNC work is the Valve-led work for improving the performance of multi-threaded applications that rely heavily on synchronization primitives. ESYNC can be of big benefit to CPU-heavy Windows games running on Linux.
The latest Wine/Wine-Staging 5.20 binaries for testing can be found via WineHQ.org.
