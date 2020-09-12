Wine-Staging 5.17 Adds More Patches For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 12 September 2020 at 07:08 AM EDT.
Rebased atop yesterday's Wine 5.17 upstream release, the experimental/testing blend of Wine is out with a new update that comes in at just under 650 patches compared to the official Wine code-base.

Wine-Staging 5.17 is coming in slightly smaller thanks to some GStreamer patches being upstreamed and other work into Wine 5.17 proper.

Similar to Wine-Staging 5.16 adding patches for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Wine-Staging 5.17 continues that work and all of the new patches to staging come as a result of that emphasis. Wine-Staging 5.17 brings a Windows Media Speech DLL required by the new game/simulator as well as implementing FreeThreadedXMLHTTP60 in MSXML3 that is also needed by Microsoft Flight Simulator. The MSXML3 addition is apparently enough to now get the online mode of Flight Simulator running.

The work on Microsoft Flight Simulator for Wine is being tracked primarily through this bug report. Good to see it now seemingly close to working well on the latest Wine-Staging.

Wine binaries available from WineHQ.org.
