Wine-Staging 5.16 Begins Adding Patches For Microsoft Flight Simulator
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 30 August 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Building off Friday's release of Wine 5.16 as the newest snapshot for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms, Wine-Staging 5.16 is now available as the latest release for this more bleeding-edge version of Wine.

Wine-Staging 5.16 comes with just over 650 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base of various features still being vetted and further testing before upstreaming. With Wine-Staging 5.16 come a few new patches, including some DLLs needed by Microsoft's 2020 release of Flight Simulator. Though at this point the new Microsoft Flight Simulator isn't all rounded out for Wine / Steam Play (Proton) but at least movement is happening and soon this new flight simulator release will hopefully be flying on Linux.

- Support for IXACT3Engine PrepareWave within the XACTEngine code. One game needing this implementation is WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship.

- The introduction of SRVCLI and NETUTILS DLLs. Most prominently these DLLs are needed by the new Microsoft Flight Simulator game.

- Windows.gaming.input-dll is added for Death Stranding control support.

- Updating of the existing MFPLAT streaming support.

Wine/Wine-Staging 5.16 are available from WineHQ.org.
