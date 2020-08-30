Wine-Staging 5.16 comes with just over 650 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base of various features still being vetted and further testing before upstreaming. With Wine-Staging 5.16 come a few new patches, including some DLLs needed by Microsoft's 2020 release of Flight Simulator. Though at this point the new Microsoft Flight Simulator isn't all rounded out for Wine / Steam Play (Proton) but at least movement is happening and soon this new flight simulator release will hopefully be flying on Linux.
- Support for IXACT3Engine PrepareWave within the XACTEngine code. One game needing this implementation is WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship.
- The introduction of SRVCLI and NETUTILS DLLs. Most prominently these DLLs are needed by the new Microsoft Flight Simulator game.
- Windows.gaming.input-dll is added for Death Stranding control support.
- Updating of the existing MFPLAT streaming support.
Wine/Wine-Staging 5.16 are available from WineHQ.org.