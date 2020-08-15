Wine-Staging 5.15 Brings Systeminfo, Media Improvements
Following the release yesterday of Wine 5.15, Wine-Staging 5.15 is out this morning and is coming in slightly smaller as a result of the XACT Engine work being upstreamed.

Wine-Staging 5.15 is coming in at just 670 patches thanks to the XACTEngine3 DLL work hitting Wine 5.15 plus other patches being upstreamed around raw input, FSUTIL, and other bits.

Wine-Staging 5.15 does introduce a few new patches around providing basic systeminfo functionality to replace existing stubs, thereby addressing this four year old bug report. Wine-Staging also picks up patches around supporting relative paths in WinMM for media files and improved support for multiple video formats within MFPLAT. The changes aren't the most exciting but there still is a lot of other great work in the 600+ other patches that aren't yet in mainline Wine.

Both Wine and Wine-Staging 5.15 releases are available for download at WineHQ.org.
