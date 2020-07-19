Riding off Friday's Wine 5.13 release, an updated Wine-Staging is now available coming with 669 patches atop the code-base.
While the recent trend of Wine-Staging has to lighten it up as more patches are getting upstreamed, Wine-Staging 5.13 is roughly the same size as its predecessor. Wine-Staging 5.13 saw many patches upstreamed around NTDLL, Winebuild, and other areas, but there were also some new patches leading for it to be roughly the same size in terms of patch count.
New with Wine-Staging 5.13 is adding a Winebuild PE syscall thunks patch for restoring functionality previously supplied by the Winebuild fake DLLs, a fix for building NTDLL on FreeBSD/non-Linux platforms, and implementing QueryDisplayConfig support. The QueryDisplayConfig support is needed fixing issues with newer games like Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Wine-Staging 5.13 is available from WineHQ.org. Or if wanting to fetch the patches from source, GitHub.
Add A Comment