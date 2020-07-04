Wine-Staging at one point was traditionally 800+ testing/experimental patches on top of the upstream Wine code-base, even as recently as March when it was 850+ patches. Thanks to more work being upstreamed, last month it hit just over 700 patches and now with today's release of Wine-Staging 5.12 it represents a delta of just 665 patches.
With Friday's release of Wine 5.12 upstreamed out of staging were many patches relating to Direct Manipulation, NTDLL, Wine Server, include files, and other bits. Thanks to that this is one of the smallest patch sets to staging in recent memory.
Besides a lot of upstreaming, some of the current patches were updated around ACLs, Raw Input, NTDLL, and others. A new patch is for the Wine Vulkan code to fix switching to Path of Exile with the Vulkan renderer. Proton already worked where as Wine crashes but with Wine-Staging should now work.
The latest Wine and Wine-Staging 5.12 builds can be downloaded at WineHQ.org.
