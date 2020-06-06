Wine Staging 5.10 Adds Another Patch For Denuvo + A Fix For Numerous D3D11 Games
Wine Staging 5.10 is out today as the latest version of this experimental blend of Wine that is re-based off yesterday's Wine 5.10 codebase.

Wine Staging 5.10 isn't the most exciting release in recent times but there are two new patches added:

- RtlQueryRegistryValuesEx has been implemented in addressing a one year old bug report for some WDM kernel drivers needing this function. This patch is useful for the Denuvo anti-cheat software for games as well as the WibuKey digital content protection software.

- ID3D11Device2 GetImmediateContext1 has been implemented for a nearly four year old bug report. This is needed for different Direct3D 11 games like WWE 2015, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, Space Engineers, and other games.

Wine-Staging 5.10 is available from WineHQ.org for those wanting to help in testing.
