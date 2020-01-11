Wine-Staging 5.0-RC5 Brings Fix For Far Cry 5 Plus Sound Bug With Proton/ESYNC
Wine-Staging 5.0-RC5 is out today as usual, arriving just one day after the upstream Wine 5.0-rc5 release.

Wine-Staging 5.0-RC5 is carrying just under 900 patches compared to the upstream/vanilla Wine code. Over the past week Wine-Staging has updated a number of their patches around DxVA2, ActiveDS, and NTDLL. But there's also two new fixes.

First up is a fix for helping at least Far Cry 5 where on some systems some portions of the input were not working, which was tracked down to an issue in Wine's DInput code.

The other is a DSound issue that is now resolved by changing the locking behavior on sound buffers. This was originally an issue that manifested itself with Valve's Proton and also proved to be exposed with Wine-Staging when enabling the ESYNC behavior.

More details on Wine-Staging 5.0-RC5 via the release announcement.
