Wine-Staging 5.0-RC3 Fixes Some Active Directory Programs Like Cisco VPN & Honeywell
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 28 December 2019 at 07:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
Based on Wine 5.0-RC3 released yesterday is now Wine-Staging 5.0-RC3 with its 800+ patches on top and it comes with two new additions this week.

A notable addition with Wine-Staging 5.0-RC3 is implementing ADsOpenObject within the ActiveDirectory code. This should fix Wine failures in a variety of ActiveDirectory-based software like ADExplorer, Cisco AD VPN client, and Honeywell Experion software. These programs and other software should now be working with this new Wine-Staging release.

The second bit with Wine-Staging 5.0-RC3 is fixing the presentation of GIF images within some applications by improving the GdipCreateBitmapFromHBITMAP support.

Besides those two new additions continue to be the eight hundred other patches continuing to be maintained on top of an otherwise vanilla Wine code-base.

Both flavors of Wine for various Linux distributions are available for download from WineHQ.org.
