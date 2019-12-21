Rebased off yesterday's Wine 5.0-RC2 source tree is now Wine Staging 5.0-RC2 as this testing/experimental variation of Wine with some 830+ patches on top.
Not too much has changed in the past week specific to Wine-Staging, but a few notable new patches introduced:
- A fix for a seven year old bug around SafeDisc, finally allowing Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2 to run well under Wine.
- An alt-tabbing fix for recent versions of Wine where users can't return to full-screen games in select cases, like Civilization IV BTS. A WM_ACTIVATE message had to be sent after restoring a minimized window.
- A fix for a recent Grand Theft Auto V update crashing the game after loading. A similar patch was already picked up into Proton.
The latest releases of Wine are available for testing from WineHQ.org.
Wine 5.0.0 is tentatively expected in the back-half of January but until then will be the weekly release candidates.
3 Comments