Wine-Staging 5.0-RC2 Brings Patch To Fix Seven Year Old Bug Hitting Once Popular Game
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 21 December 2019 at 06:37 AM EST. 3 Comments
Rebased off yesterday's Wine 5.0-RC2 source tree is now Wine Staging 5.0-RC2 as this testing/experimental variation of Wine with some 830+ patches on top.

Not too much has changed in the past week specific to Wine-Staging, but a few notable new patches introduced:

- A fix for a seven year old bug around SafeDisc, finally allowing Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2 to run well under Wine.

- An alt-tabbing fix for recent versions of Wine where users can't return to full-screen games in select cases, like Civilization IV BTS. A WM_ACTIVATE message had to be sent after restoring a minimized window.

- A fix for a recent Grand Theft Auto V update crashing the game after loading. A similar patch was already picked up into Proton.

The latest releases of Wine are available for testing from WineHQ.org.

Wine 5.0.0 is tentatively expected in the back-half of January but until then will be the weekly release candidates.
3 Comments
