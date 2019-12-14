Wine 5.0-RC1 Saw A Number Of Patches Upstreamed From Staging
With yesterday's release of Wine 5.0-RC1 as the last feature release prior to the code freeze for this forthcoming annual Wine stable release, a number of the patches merged came via way of Wine-Staging.

Upstreamed out of Wine-Staging and into Wine ahead of the 5.0-RC1 release were the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone) patches, support for reading SCSI devices via Linux's sysfs, quieting a warning/FIXME in the WineD3D code, correctly parsing Unicode property storage dictionaries, and other work.

Upstreaming a number of the Wine-Staging patches while not introducing any new patches leds Wine-Staging now to only be 825 patches on top of upstream Wine.

While no new patches were added, a number of patches in staging were updated around Direct2D, compiler warnings, Wintab32, fake DLLs, and more.

More details on today's Wine-Staging 5.0-RC1 as the more experimental flavor of Wine can be found via Wine-devel.
