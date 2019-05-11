Hot off the release of Wine 4.8, Wine-Staging 4.8 has already been released with its hundreds of patches re-based atop this latest upstream Wine code for handling Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.
Wine-Staging has continued seeing a nice flow of its patches accepted upstream, which alleviates the maintenance burden for the staging folks, but hundreds of patches remain. Fortunately, the number of new patches being added to Wine-Staging is generally less than the amount of patches being upstreamed each bi-weekly release cycle.
For Wine-Staging 4.8 the new work includes:
- A temporary patch to address a four year old bug around X18/TEB needing to be reserved for Wine to run 64-bit ARM Windows applications. Ultimately though a compiler-based solution is sought for this but for now a patch that's at least good enough for staging is now in the release.
- There is also new input patches for improving user joystick configuration and letting DirectX version 3 enumerate joysticks.
Overall, a small update. Those wanting to help in the testing can do so via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment