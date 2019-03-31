While Wine-Staging 4.4 was at 770 patches compared to upstream Wine for running Windows programs/games on Linux and elsewhere, this weekend's Wine-Staging 4.5 is down to 759 patches thanks to more of these improvements being deemed ready for upstream.
Wine-Staging 4.5 was released on Saturday night with 759 patches compared to the latest upstream code. This includes Wine-Staging still reverting the FAudio support for its XAudio2 implementation until more Linux distributions have begun packaging FAudio.
Various patches around Wine's X11 code, URLMON, Kernel32, and other areas have been upstreamed.
New to Wine-Staging 4.5 meanwhile is support for OpenCL 1.2 within Wine's OpenCL code. Various other patches have also been upstreamed to work with this latest bi-weekly development snapshot.
Binary downloads for Wine-Staging 4.5 are available from WineHQ.org.
