Wine-Staging 4.3 Sees More Work Upstreamed While Adding In A Number Of New Patches
3 March 2019
Building off the exciting Wine 4.3 release that brought the FAudio implementation, the Wine-Staging crew has outed their newest development release. Wine-Staging 4.3 has upstreamed a number of their patches into Wine while introducing some new work too and then re-basing their existing nearly 800 patches.

With the previous Wine-Staging release they cut below the 800 patch delta and with Wine-Staging 4.3 they are continuing that trend with a workload of only 790 patches. That's thanks to a number of their patches being upstreamed while adding in some new fixes, yielding a few less patches compared to the prior release.

- A WineD3D fix for a 12 year old bug pertaining to the demo of The Sims 2 where it would exit prematurely.

- Direct Input fixes to allow for remapping of joystick buttons and to allow reconnecting of joysticks.

- WMCreateSyncReader support to help out at least the demo of RUSE.

- A fix for League of Legends over NtQueryVirtualMemory.

- Adding a stub to satisfy Symantec's Eraser Control Driver.

- An 11 year old bug fix for COMCTL32 around rebar behavior.

Wine-Staging has also updates its WineD3D vertex blending code and other work. Binaries of Wine and Wine-Staging are always available from WineHQ.org while those wanting to peek at the source to this experimental/staging branch can do so via GitHub.
