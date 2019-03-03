Building off the exciting Wine 4.3 release that brought the FAudio implementation, the Wine-Staging crew has outed their newest development release. Wine-Staging 4.3 has upstreamed a number of their patches into Wine while introducing some new work too and then re-basing their existing nearly 800 patches.
With the previous Wine-Staging release they cut below the 800 patch delta and with Wine-Staging 4.3 they are continuing that trend with a workload of only 790 patches. That's thanks to a number of their patches being upstreamed while adding in some new fixes, yielding a few less patches compared to the prior release.
- A WineD3D fix for a 12 year old bug pertaining to the demo of The Sims 2 where it would exit prematurely.
- Direct Input fixes to allow for remapping of joystick buttons and to allow reconnecting of joysticks.
- WMCreateSyncReader support to help out at least the demo of RUSE.
- A fix for League of Legends over NtQueryVirtualMemory.
- Adding a stub to satisfy Symantec's Eraser Control Driver.
- An 11 year old bug fix for COMCTL32 around rebar behavior.
Wine-Staging has also updates its WineD3D vertex blending code and other work. Binaries of Wine and Wine-Staging are always available from WineHQ.org while those wanting to peek at the source to this experimental/staging branch can do so via GitHub.
4 Comments