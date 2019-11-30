Built off yesterday's release of Wine 4.21 is now a new Wine-Staging release that continues shipping over 800 patches on top of upstream Wine for offering an experimental/testing blend that often works out much better for gaming on Linux.
Wine-Staging 4.21 adds a number of new patches while updates a few of the existing patches. There are no groundbreaking changes committed for this bi-weekly release, but still some notable additions:
- A crash fix for League of Legends 9.23.
- A crash fix for Legends of Runeterra.
- A three year old bug report for multiple games and applications crashing over lacking ntdll.dll.RtlGetNativeSystemInformation. More of that code should now be in place.
- Forcing bottom-up allocation order for 64-bit unless top-down is requested in order to workaround other crashes. This also fixes Microsoft Core XML Services 6.0 package failing to load.
- Additions around the ReOpenFile implementation for helping to load resources in different applications. ReOpenFile on Windows reopens a file-system object with different access rights / sharing modes / flags. Though this new patch is just stubbing out the code more.
Those wanting to spend the US Holiday weekend testing out Wine or Wine-Staging can find the new v4.21 releases via WineHQ.org.
