Wine 4.2 debuted on Friday and now the latest Wine-Staging release is available that continues carrying hundreds of extra patches re-based atop upstream Wine to provide various experimental/testing fixes and other feature additions not yet ready for mainline Wine.
Wine-Staging for a while has been carrying above 800 patches and at times even above 900, but with Wine-Staging 4.2 they have now managed to strike below the 800 patch level. It's not that they are dropping patches, but a lot of the Wine-Staging work has now been deemed ready for mainline and thus merged to the upstream code-base. A number of patches around the Windows Codecs, NTDLL, BCrypt, WineD3D, and other patches have been mainlined thus now coming in at a 798 patch delta.
New patches to Wine-Staging include a fix for a decade old bug report about DirectX 3 games like Resident Evil 1 failing to initialize the graphics hardware device. There are also patches to fix GDI drawing problems in the advanced graphics mode.
The latest bi-weekly development snapshots of Wine and Wine-Staging are available from WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment