Wine-Staging 4.2 Released - Now Less Than 800 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 17 February 2019 at 07:46 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Wine 4.2 debuted on Friday and now the latest Wine-Staging release is available that continues carrying hundreds of extra patches re-based atop upstream Wine to provide various experimental/testing fixes and other feature additions not yet ready for mainline Wine.

Wine-Staging for a while has been carrying above 800 patches and at times even above 900, but with Wine-Staging 4.2 they have now managed to strike below the 800 patch level. It's not that they are dropping patches, but a lot of the Wine-Staging work has now been deemed ready for mainline and thus merged to the upstream code-base. A number of patches around the Windows Codecs, NTDLL, BCrypt, WineD3D, and other patches have been mainlined thus now coming in at a 798 patch delta.

New patches to Wine-Staging include a fix for a decade old bug report about DirectX 3 games like Resident Evil 1 failing to initialize the graphics hardware device. There are also patches to fix GDI drawing problems in the advanced graphics mode.

The latest bi-weekly development snapshots of Wine and Wine-Staging are available from WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 4.2 Released With Unicode String Normalization & ECC Crypto Key Support
Wine Could Use Student Developers For VKD3D, Other Direct3D Enhancements
Wine-Staging 4.1 With Some Patches Upstreamed While More Fixes Introduced
Wine 4.1 Released As The First Development Step Towards Wine 5.0
Wine-Nine-Standalone Offers Up New Release For Making Use Of Gallium D3D9 On Wine
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0