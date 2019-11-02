Wine-Staging 4.19 Brings Fix For X Rebirth Game, Updates NTDLL User Shared Data
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 2 November 2019 at 07:25 AM EDT.
Fresh off last night's Wine 4.19 uncorking, Wine-Staging 4.19 is out as the experimental blend of Wine with more than 800 patches for experimental/testing patches atop the upstream code-base for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms.

Wine-Staging 4.19 is a few patches lighter thanks to a number of their patches around Quartz, Crypt32, and UIAnimation having been upstreamed for Wine 4.19. The only new patch to Wine-Staging 4.19 is a fix for the 2013 game X Rebirth around NtVirtualAlloc() not being able to find available RAM with a non-zero bit-mask. The NTDLL user shared data support was also updated, but that's it for Wine-Staging 4.19 -- one of the less exciting staging updates in recent times.

More details on the update via wine-devel.
