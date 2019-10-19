Fresh off yesterday's Wine 4.18 release, Wine-Staging 4.18 is now available for those preferring the more experimental blend of Wine that incorporates various testing patches atop Wine.
Wine-Staging 4.18 is still around 850+ patches atop upstream Wine though not a lot of new patches over the past three weeks. Like with Wine 4.18, the staging release isn't too big either due to many Wine developers having been away last week for WineConf in Toronto.
One new patch in Wine-Staging 4.18 is a fix for a League of Legends issue that might also help other software too as the patch is adding a stub for InternalGetWindowIcon. Wine-Staging 4.18 also has updated patches for direct input joystick mappings, zero ING shaders in WineD3D, and the eventfb synchronization support.
Wine/Wine-Staging 4.18 are available from WineHQ.org.
