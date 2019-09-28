Wine 4.17 was released yesterday that merged the DXTn support and other improvements from Wine-Staging. Meanwhile Wine-Staging 4.17 is out today to re-up their game with now more than 850 patches in total against upstream Wine.
The big addition to Wine-Staging 4.17 is raw input support for games like Overwatch and StarCitizen as well as other titles now seeing working or drastically improved input handling.
Wine-Staging 4.17 also has crash fixes for a few lesser known games, initial dsdmo.dll support, and other DirectSound work, including for a twelve year old bug report affecting games at the time.
Those wanting to fire up Wine-Staging this weekend can do so via WineHQ.org.
