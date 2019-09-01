Wine-Staging 4.15 Released With Framework For PnP Drivers, Various Updated Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 1 September 2019 at 08:10 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
Based off Friday's Wine 4.15, Wine-Staging 4.15 is now available that has its 800+ existing patches while adding a number of new patches and updating functionality for some of the existing feature patches.

New to Wine-Staging 4.15 is a framework for installing and running native PnP (Plug n Play) drivers, working towards closure of a six year old Wine bug report. Wine 4.15 also has a CryptExtOpenCER implementation for the Cryptext DLL.

There are also a number of updated staging patches for this release including around the GTK theming support, DDRAW, SetProcessDEPPolicy, and other bits.

Wine-Staging 4.15 binaries are available from WineHQ.org while the latest patches can be browsed via GitHub.
